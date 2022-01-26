NBC Gives the Winter Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push for a Second Week in a Row

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 23.

Various athlete-centric NBC promos for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics top the chart (the example shown here focuses on American snowboarder Shaun White) — the second week in a row at No. 1 for the Winter Games.

Once again, traditional broadcasters have the edge, with NBC joined by ABC, which promotes new family drama Promised Land in second place, and CBS, which promotes crime procedural NCIS: Hawai’i in fourth and sitcom Ghosts in fifth.

Rounding out the ranking: TNT, which hypes the third season of its post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer in third place.

1) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 566,090,643

Interruption Rate: 2.56%

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,540,073

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $31,367

2) Promised Land, ABC

Impressions: 329,911,696

Interruption Rate: 1.60%

Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,414,036

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,348,710

3) Snowpiercer, TNT

Impressions: 274,542,336

Interruption Rate: 2.04%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,681,877

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,670,410

Impressions: 234,187,209

Interruption Rate: 1.24%

Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,724,136

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Ghosts, CBS

Impressions: 212,016,999

Interruption Rate: 1.14%

Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,955,745

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).