TNT Sets January Return of 'Snowpiercer'
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Season three of drama series debuts January 24
TNT has released a video trailer and January launch date for the return of its drama series Snowpiercer.
The drama series, which follows the passengers of a train that circles the globe carrying the last survivors of humanity, stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness and Lena Hall.
According to TNT, season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.
Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, as well as the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.
TNT has already greenlit a fourth season of Snowpiercer. ■
