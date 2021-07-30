TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Renewed for Fourth Season

TNT has renewed its original series Snowpiercer for a fourth season in advance of the sci-fi drama series' third season.

Snowpiecer, which stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner and Iddo Goldberg, recently finished production on its third season, which will debut on the network early next year.

Snowpiercer follows the passengers of a train that circles the globe carrying the last survivors of humanity. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, said TNT.

“‘Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV in a statement. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”