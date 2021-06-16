Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

From Adult Swim's Rick & Morty to Apple TV Plus's Physical, Next TV has all the Summer 2021 TV premieres.

On broadcast, we'll see the return of summer games such as ABC's Holey Moley and The Hustler as well as some new editions, including NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide and Family Game Fight.

CBS and Fox are taking viewers to the islands with the season three premiere Love Island (CBS) and the series premiere of Fox's Fantasy Island reboot.

Cable debuts include HBO's The White Lotus and the series premiere of Bravo's Top Chef spinoff Top Chef Amateurs. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Geraldine Viswanathan will also follow the Oregon Trail in the newest iteration of TBS's Miracle Workers.

Streamers will also have their fair share of content with the return of Jason Sudeikis hit Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus. A number of cable and broadcast series will also make the jump to streaming, including Evil, which moves from CBS to Paramount Plus, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, hopping from VH1 to Paramount Plus.

Take a look at the listings below.

June

Tuesday, June 1

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC)

The Haves and Have Nots (OWN)

Lego Masters (Fox)

Wednesday, June 2

Court Cam Presents Under Oath (A&E, series premiere)

Family Karma (Bravo)

MasterChef: Legends (Fox)

Too Large (Discovery Plus, series premiere)

Thursday, June 3

Alone (History Channel)

Beat Shazam (Fox)

Beyond the Pole (WE tv)

Christina on the Coast (HGTV)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

Making It (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing (Bravo)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock, series premiere)

Why Women Kill (Paramount Plus)

Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes (Discovery Plus)

Friday, June 4

Dom (Amazon Prime Video, series premiere)

Emergency Call (ABC)

Feel Good (Netflix)

Lisey's Story (Apple TV Plus, series premiere)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix, series premiere)

Saturday, June 5

Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (BBC America)

Pushing the Line (Discovery Plus, series premiere)

Sunday, June 6

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

The Chase (ABC)

Domina (EPIX)

The Great Food Truck Race All Stars (Food Network)

The Kings (Showtime, documentary series premiere)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

War of the Worlds (EPIX)

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Monday, June 7

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Cartel Crew (VH1)

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly (VH1, series premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

BET Presents the Encore (BET, series premiere)

Card Sharks (ABC)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix, series premiere)

In the Dark (The CW)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

Thursday, June 10

The Cube (TBS, series premiere)

Full Bloom (HBO Max)

Moloch (Sundance Now, series premiere)

Reunion Road Trip (E!, series premiere)

Starstruck (HBO Max, series premiere)

TrollsTopia (Peacock/Hulu)

Friday, June 11

Betty (HBO)

Flack (Amazon Prime Original)

Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus)

In the Heights (HBO Max)

Loki (Disney Plus, series premiere)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Timewasters (IMDb TV, series premiere)

Zenimation (Disney Plus)

Sunday, June 13

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC, series premiere)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

Monday, June 14

BBQ Brawl (Food Network)

The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC, series premiere)

The Real Manhunter (Acorn TV, documentary series premiere)

The Republic of Sarah (The CW, series premiere)

Tuesday, June 15

Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood (OWN)

Revolution Rent (HBO, documentary)

Wednesday, June 16

Dave (FXX)

Penguin Town (Netflix, series premiere)

Thursday, June 17

Black Summer (Netflix)

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are) (Peacock, documentary)

Holey Moley 3D in 2D (ABC)

Homestead Rescue (Discovery)

The Hustler (ABC)

iCarly (Paramount Plus, series premiere)

Intelligence (Peacock)

When Nature Calls (ABC, series premiere)

Friday, June 18

Elite (Netflix)

Fatherhood (Netflix, movie)

Life After Lockup (WE tv)

Luca (Disney Plus, movie)

Physical (Apple TV Plus, series premiere)

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (Nat Geo, documentary)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix, series premiere)

Saturday, June 19

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America (History, documentary)

Sunday, June 20

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (Nat Geo Wild, series premiere)

Evil (Paramount Plus)

Renovation Island (HGTV)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

You, Me & My Ex (TLC)

Monday, June 21

Grill of Victory (Food Network, series premiere)

Tuesday, June 22

Capital One College Bowl (NBC, series premiere)

David Makes Man (OWN, series premiere)

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Wednesday, June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix, movie)

In the Dark (The CW)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (Netflix, movie)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

Thursday, June 24

Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock, series premiere)

The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Innocent (Sundance Now)

LFG (HBO Max, documentary)

The Naked Director (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus)

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked! (Paramount Plus)

Friday, June 25

48th Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Bosch (Amazon Prime Video)

Central Park (Apple TV Plus)

The Choe Show (FX, series premiere)

False Positive (Hulu, movie)

Fathom (Apple TV Plus, movie)

The Ice Road (Netflix, movie)

Mary J. Blige's My Life (Amazon Prime Video, documentary)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus, series premiere)

September Mornings (Amazon Prime Video, series premiere)

Sex/Life (Netflix, series premiere)

Wolfgang (Disney Plus, documentary)

Sunday, June 27

Biography: KISStory (A&E, special)

A Discovery of Witches (AMC)

Monday, June 28

Relentless (Discovery Plus, series premiere)

Tuesday, June 29

America's Top Dog (A&E)

Good Bones (HGTV)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO, documentary)

Wednesday, June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix, movie)

'Ted Lasso' returns to Apple TV Plus July 23 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

July

Thursday, July 1

Audible (Netflix, documentary)

No Sudden Move (HBO Max, movie)

Top Chef Amateurs (Bravo, series premiere)

Friday, July 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business (Peacock, movie)

Monsters at Work (Disney Plus)

Summer of Soul (Hulu, movie)

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video, movie)

Monday, July 5

The Beast Must Die (AMC Plus, series premiere)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1)

Tuesday, July 6

An Animal Saved My Life (A&E, series premiere)

I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)

Wednesday, July 7

Big Brother (CBS)

Cat People (Netflix, series premiere)

Dogs (Netflix, series premiere)

Love Island (CBS)

Monsters at Work (Disney Plus, series premiere)

Thursday, July 8

Backyard Bar Wars (truTV, series premiere)

Gossip Girl (HBO Max, series premiere)

Grown-ish (Freeform)

Impractical Jokers (truTV)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix, series premiere)

Friday, July 9

Atypical (Netflix)

Black Widow (Disney Plus, movie)

Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV, series premiere)

Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS, series premiere)

Virgin River (Netflix)

Saturday, July 10

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

Sunday, July 11

Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV, series premiere)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

Wellington Paranormal (The CW, series premiere)

The White Lotus (HBO, series premiere)

Monday, July 12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO, documentary series premiere)

Tuesday, July 13

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Wednesday, July 14

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix, movie)

Thursday, July 15

American Horror Stories (FX, series premiere)

Coroner (The CW)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Walker (The CW)

Friday, July 16

Making the Cut (Amazon Prime Video)

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu, series premiere)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus, series premiere)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max, movie)

Turner & Hooch (Disney Plus)

Saturday, July 17

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

Sunday, July 18

Dead Pixels (The CW)

The End (Showtime, series premiere)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz, series premiere)

Monday, July 19

Darcey & Stacey (TLC)

Wednesday, July 21

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (NBC, special)

Thursday, July 22

Ultra City Smiths (AMC Plus, series premiere)

Friday, July 23

Blood Red Sky (Netflix, movie)

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (Disney Plus, series premiere)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix, series premiere)

Sky Rojo (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Sunday, July 25

Buddy vs. Duff (Food Network, series premiere)

Monday, July 26

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Thursday, July 29

Behind the Music (Paramount Plus)

Resort to Love (Netflix, movie)

Friday, July 30

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (Showtime, documentary)

The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) (Netflix, movie)

Outer Banks (Netflix)

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson (Apple TV Plus, series premiere)

FX's 'Reservation Dogs' premieres Aug. 9 (Image credit: FX)

August

Wednesday, Aug. 4

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC)

Friday, Aug. 6

The Suicide Squad (HBO Max, movie)

Sunday, Aug. 8

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide (NBC, series premiere)

Monday, Aug. 9

Reservation Dogs (FX, series premiere)

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Fantasy Island (Fox, reboot premiere)

DC’s Stargirl (The CW)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Family Game Fight (NBC, series premiere)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix, movie)

Money Court (CNBC, series premiere)

Riverdale (The CW)

Thursday, Aug. 12

Homeroom (Hulu, documentary)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus)

Friday, Aug. 13

Dynasty (The CW)

CODA (Apple TV Plus, movie)

Masters of Illusion (The CW)

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, Aug. 15

Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark Channel)

Monday, Aug. 16

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

The Ultimate Surfer (ABC, series premiere)

Tuesday, Aug. 17

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC)

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, series premiere)

Thursday, Aug. 19

Burden of Truth (The CW)

Friday, Aug. 20

The Chair (Netflix, series premiere)

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (Paramount Plus, movie)

Sweet Girl (Netflix, movie)

Sunday, Aug. 22

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Monday, Aug. 23

The Ultimate Surfer (ABC)

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Supergirl (The CW)

Welcome to Plathville (TLC)

Wednesday, Aug. 25

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

Archer (FXX)

Friday, Aug. 27

He's All That (Netflix, movie)

See (Netflix)

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, series premiere)