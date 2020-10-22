TBS Orders More ‘Miracle Workers’

TBS has ordered a third season of comedy Miracle Workers. The new season will see cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni transported to the American Old West.

Miracle Workers debuted in 2018.

Set in 1844, the new season will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with an outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail.

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick will be showrunners. Mirk started at The Onion and has worked on Man Seeking Woman and Future Man. He was a writer and producer on the first two seasons of Miracle Workers. Padnick was president of the Harvard Lampoon. His TV credits include The Office, Man Seeking Woman and Great News. He was a writer on the first two seasons of Miracle Workers.

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

Created by Simon Rich, Miracle Workers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk and Padnick.