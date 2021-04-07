ABC Shares Summer Premiere Plans

ABC has shared its summer premiere plans, with three shows making their series debuts. The Celebrity Dating Game is on June 14, unscripted comedy When Nature Calls begins June 17 and surfing competition series The Ultimate Surfer premieres Aug. 16.

Emergency Call, an unscripted show with Luke Wilson as host, begins June 4.

Game shows Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey; The Chase, with Sarah Haines; and To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, begin new seasons June 6.

The Bachelorette starts June 7, with Katie Thurston top-lining.

June 9, it’s Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks; The $100,000 Pyramid, with Michael Strahan, and Card Sharks, with Joel McHale.

June 14 is the premiere for The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton.

Mini-golf show Holey Moley and mystery game show The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson, start up June 17, as does rookie When Nature Calls (working title). When Nature Calls is an unscripted comedy that looks at the lighter side of the natural world.

Bachelor in Paradise begins Aug. 16, as does The Ultimate Surfer. The Ultimate Surfer gathers top surfers to train and live together as they compete at the Surf Ranch in California and attempt to avoid weekly eliminations.