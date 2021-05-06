‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Premieres on NBC Aug. 8

NBC debuts competition series Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide Aug. 8. The network calls the program “a fresh take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s outdoor game.” Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches host.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide premieres after the Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

“NBC is proud to be the home of some of the biggest and most outrageous physical competition shows and we’re thrilled to add this larger-than-life version of the classic backyard game to our summer lineup,” said Jenny Groom, executive VP, unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “What better way to celebrate all the gold medals from the Olympic Summer Games than to give everyday people the opportunity to soar down an extraordinary 65-foot-tall slippery yellow slide.”

Featuring pairs of siblings, friends, couples and co-workers, teams compete in multiple rounds of games, including Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, Bocce Fall and many more. The two teams that make it to the final challenge will take on the Big Slipper, a multi-part slide that determines who will earn the title of champion.

“This wet-and-wild new series takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize,” teased NBC.

Moynihan was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2008 to 2017. A comedian, Funches has appeared in The Goldbergs, black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among other series.

Universal Television Alternative Studio produces Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide in association with Propagate and Critical Content.