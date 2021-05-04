John Larroquette in For NBC’s ‘Night Court’ Reboot

NBC has ordered a pilot for comedy Night Court, with John Larroquette on board to reprise his prosecutor role from the original series. Melissa Rauch will play the judge.

Night Court ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992, amassing 193 episodes.

“Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette),” goes NBC’s description.

Harry Anderson played Harry Stone in the original, which was created by Reinhold Weege. Anderson died in 2018.

After January Productions is producing in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch will executive produce along with Dan Rubin. Larroquette will produce.

Rauch played Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory and appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat and the film Ode to Joy.

“My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin,” said Melissa Rauch. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television.”

After the original Night Court, Larroquette was in The Good Fight and comedy Me, Myself & I. He has recurred on both The Practice and Boston Legal.

Rubin has worked on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Outmatched and Happy Endings.