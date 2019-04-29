CBS to Air ‘Big Bang’ Special After Series Finale

CBS will air the special Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell May 16, following the series finale of the hit comedy and season finale of spinoff Young Sheldon. The 30-minute special sees stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco “take viewers behind the scenes of the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in television history,” in CBS’ words.

The cast members, who play Leonard and Penny, will share “backstage secrets” and memories from the show’s 12-year run. The special will also feature a tour of the sets.

The Big Bang Theory, which debuted in 2007, will total 279 episodes.

The cast includes Galecki, Jim Parsons, Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

The Big Bang Theory is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television.