Season Ten of ‘Blue Bloods’ a Go on CBS

CBS has ordered season 10 of drama Blue Bloods. The series will reach 200 episodes in the fall.

Tom Selleck stars in the family cop drama. The show premiered in September 2010.

“Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it's been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

Blue Bloods joins Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, Criminal Minds, NCIS, FBI, God Friended Me and Magnum P.I. on the list of CBS renewals.