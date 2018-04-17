Laff Salutes Harry Anderson With ‘Night Court’ Marathon

Laff, the digital broadcast network dedicated to comedy, will salute Harry Anderson with a Night Court marathon starting Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Anderson, who died Monday at age 65, starred as Judge Harry Stone in Night Court, part of the NBC primetime lineup from 184 to 1992.

Laff will air 12 episodes of Night Court as part of the programming stunt, which it is calling “All Rise For Harry.”

Anderson gained attention for guest starring turns on Cheers.

Laff airs a lineup of classic sitcoms including Roseanne, That ‘70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show, Spin City, Grace Under Fire and Ellen.

The network, available in about 100 million homes is owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.