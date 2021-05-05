‘Crank Yankers’ Season Six on Comedy Central May 5

Crank Yankers, the prank-call puppet show, returns to Comedy Central May 5. Voice talent in season six includes Kathy Griffin, Adam Carolla, Chelsea Peretti and Tracy Morgan.

Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison created Crank Yankers. It premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons on Comedy Central, then returned for season five in 2019.

Characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter and Mr. Birchum turn up in the new season.

Other notables lending their voices in season six include Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes and Tiffany Haddish.

Seasons one through four are available on Paramount Plus.

Jonathan Kimmel is showrunner, director and executive producer. Jimmy Kimmel, Carolla and Daniel Kellison executive produce alongside ITV America CEO David George. Crank Yankers is produced by KIMMELOT in association with ITV America.

Crank Yankers was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding voice-over performance in 2020.