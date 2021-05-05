What’s Premiering This Week (May 3-May 9)
'Shrill’ final season, Netflix’s ‘Monster’ lead weekly debut choices
Hulu comedy Shrill’s final season launch headlines the series debuts for the first week of May.
Shrill’s third and final season premieres May 7 and will continue to follow the exploits of Annie (Aidy Bryant), an overweight woman looking to change her life without changing her body.
Also this week, Cinco De Mayo day will see the return of Cartoon Network’s Crank Yankers, while Netflix debuts docuseries The Sons of Sam: A Decent Into Darkness.
Mother’s Day (May 9) will feature the premiere of Showtime’s new comedy sketch series Ziwe, starring comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 3 to May 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 6 -- Favorite Son (movie) -- BET+
May 6 -- Legendary (reality) -- HBO Max
May 6 -- From Cradle to Stage (music docuseries) -- Paramount Plus
May 6 -- Girls5eva (comedy) -- Peacock
May 6 -- That Damn Michael Che (comedy) -- HBO Max
May 7 -- Jupiter’s Legacy (drama) -- Netflix
