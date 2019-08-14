‘Crank Yankers’ Debuts on Comedy Central Sept. 25

Crank Yankers premieres on Comedy Central Sept. 25, leading out of the season premiere of South Park. Comedy Central ordered 20 episodes of the show, which debuted in 2002 and lasted for four seasons.

Crank Yankers features puppets making prank calls.

“The show will keep its familiar format and include updates for a digitally driven audience, with the world’s favorite irreverent puppets pranking on phones, online, and any venue where trouble can be made,” said Comedy Central.

Jimmy Kimmel is showrunner. Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison created the show and are executive producers.

Voice talent for season five includes Carolla, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Demetri Martin, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Ross and Sarah Silverman.

The puppets include Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish and Bobby Fletcher.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeOuw5ca7NA[/embed]