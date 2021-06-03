‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Starts on FX September 7

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on FX September 7. The third installment of the franchise “unravels the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” according to FX.

The first American Crime Story was The People v. O.J. Simpson and the second was The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

FX shared other summer premieres, including American Horror Story: Double Feature. The tenth installment of the anthology series premieres August 25 on FX and streams the next day on FX on Hulu.

American Horror Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. It is produced by 20th Television.

American Horror Stories, a spinoff of American Horror Story, premieres July 15. The anthology series will feature a different horror story each week.

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Comedy Reservation Dogs, from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, premieres August 9 on FX on Hulu. The series follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to dreamy California.

Reservation Dogs is executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch and produced by FX Productions.

Season 12 of animated comedy Archer premieres August 25 on FXX.

Season three of What We Do in the Shadows premieres September 2 on FX. The vampire series is based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

New drama Y: The Last Man premieres September 13 on FX on Hulu. Based on the DC Comics franchise, the show traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one man and his pet monkey.

FX is also premiering an anthology series from B.J. Novak that is untitled at this point. Premiering September 16 on FX on Hulu, the show “is a daring and ambitious new half-hour anthology series about people figuring out timeless moral questions in unprecedented times. Choosing art instead of argument to engage with the most relevant issues of our times, it's sure to be a conversation starter,” said FX.

Novak hosts.