FX Orders Sterlin Harjo-Taika Waititi Comedy ‘Reservation Dogs’

FX has ordered comedy Reservation Dogs from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. The series follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime, and fighting it. The pilot, written by Harjo and Waititi, was directed by Harjo and shot in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Entertainment. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

Harjo’s credits include 11/8/16 and Four Sheets to the Wind. Waititi’s include What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok. The series will be executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch, also from What We Do in the Shadows.

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities––mine in Oklahoma and Taika's in Aotearoa [New Zealand],” said Harjo. “We're thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs' story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor are in the cast.

Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.