Season Three of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ a Go on FX

Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo in FX's "What We Do in the Shadows"

FX has ordered season three of comedy What We Do in the Shadows. Season two of the vampires-in-Staten Island series is averaging 3.2 million total viewers across all platforms, up 25% from season one.

The series is based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

“We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” said Nick Grad, original programming president, FX Entertainment. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

The show documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are executive producers with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.