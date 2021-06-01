‘Breeders’ Gets Season Three on FX

FX has ordered a third season of comedy Breeders. Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star. Season three is set to air next year.

Breeders “explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them,” according to FX.

“Through two seasons, we’ve watched ‘Paul,’ ‘Ally’ and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX Entertainment. “Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family’s journey.”

Recently concluded season two sees Luke (Alex Eastwood) at 13 and Ava (Eve Prenelle) at 10, serving up new parenting challenges for Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard).

“I’m very happy to get to do another season of the show. We’re delighted that FX is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone,” said Freeman.

Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. Simon Blackwell is the showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman. Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.

“I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story,” said Haggard. “It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands!!”