FX Shares Upcoming Premieres

FX has shared late winter and spring premieres, including the start of biker drama Mayans M.C. March 16.

Comedy Cake starts season four March 11 on FXX, with two episodes on premiere day. There are nine episodes total. “Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw,” said FX.

Mayans M.C. starts March 16 with the first two episodes of season three. There are 10 episodes total.

Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. He and brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) dig for the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James created the series.

Breeders starts season two with two episodes March 22. The season has 10 episodes. Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in the comedy about the perils of parenthood.

Documentary Hysterical premieres April 2. The project “gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender,” said FX.

Andrea Nevins directs. Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin and Sherri Shepherd are among the comics featured.