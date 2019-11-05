FX Orders More ‘Mayans M.C.’

FX ordered season three of Mayans M.C. co-creator and executive producer Elgin James will be showrunner. Season three is scheduled for the fall of 2020.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

Sutter and James created the show. Sutter was let go from Mayans M.C. last month for what the Hollywood Reporter called bad behavior.

A Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C. is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Across all linear and non-linear platforms, Mayans M.C. is averaging 4.6 million total viewers this season. The season two finale airs Nov. 5.

“Keeping this vibrant series strong is a huge priority to everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios, FX Productions and of course FX, which has been a spectacular home and platform for both Mayans M.C. and Sons before it,” said Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke.

Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) while searching for the truth behind their mother’s death. Meanwhile, their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) is struggling to lead his sons down a righteous path.

The series also stars Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera.