AMC Plus Sets July Premiere Date for ‘The Beast Must Die’ Miniseries

AMC Plus will debut its limited series thriller The Beast Must Die on July 5, a week before its premiere on AMC.

The six-part series, which stars Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo, follows the exploits of a woman who poses as a novelist researching a new murder mystery to investigate the unsolved hit and run murder of her son. The impersonation allows her to get close to the family of George Ratterty, who she suspects is responsible for her son’s death.

The series also stars Billy Howle, Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Douggie McMeekin, Mia Tomlinson and Barney Sayburn.

The Beast Must Die is executive produced by Emma Broughton, David W. Zucker, Gaby Chiappe, Nathaniel Parker, Marina Brackenbury and Ed Rubin.