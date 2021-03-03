NBC Grabs Game Show ‘Family Game Fight’

Family Game Fight, a game show hosted by married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, has been picked up by NBC. The show is inspired by Bell and Shepard’s antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. NBC ordered 10 episodes.

Each episode will see the pair part ways and be “adopted” into a family of four as they compete in a series of games with a cash prize up for grabs.

“NBC is thrilled to be the network bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together to host a game show for the first time,” said Jenny Groom, executive VP of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’ve been wanting to work with them as a duo for years. Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and loveable. Family Game Fight was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have towards each other. We are excited that we get to work with them as on camera talent and side by side as producing partners.”

DeGeneres executive produces the show along with Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, in addition to Bell and Shepard. The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division, in association with Telepictures.

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend.”

“Kristen is my favorite human to work with,” Shepard said. “She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”