'Ted Lasso’ Season Two on Apple TV Plus July 23

Season two of comedy Ted Lasso returns to Apple TV Plus July 23. Jason Sudeikis stars in the show about a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer or any clue about British culture.

Sudeikis is an executive producer on the show, along with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold of Doozer Productions.

Season one premiered Aug. 14. Ted Lasso was born from NBC Sports promos for Premier League soccer.

Sudeikis got the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy in March. Ted Lasso was up for best comedy at the Globes but did not win.

Sudeikis was in the Saturday Night Live cast from 2005 to 2013.