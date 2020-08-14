Jason Sudeikis Comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ Premieres on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso, a comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis, debuts on Apple TV+ Aug. 14. Sudeikis plays Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Sudeikis is an executive producer on the show, along with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold of Doozer Productions.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

Sudeikis was on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013. His movie work includes Horrible Bosses, Hall Pass and We’re the Millers.

Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television produce the show alongside Doozer.

Apple TV+ original series include The Morning Show, Central Park and Defending Jacob. The service costs $4.99 monthly.