HBO Max Sets July Premiere Date for 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

HBO Max has offered a first-look trailer for its upcoming series Gossip Girl, set to debut July 8.

The series, a reboot of the CW series that ran from 2007-2012, follows a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark, according to the streaming service.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.