Adult Swim Declares June 20 Global ‘Rick and Morty’ Day

Season five of the animated hit Rick and Morty will have its premiere on June 20, and Adult Swim is looking to make a big deal out of it.

The AT&T-owned cable network is “officially” declaring June 20 as Rick and Morty Day, an occasion that will be marked all around the world.

Read Also: Adult Swim’s Butter Robot to Serve ‘Rick and Morty’ Fans

Adult Swim will mark Rick and Morty Day with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital, and social.

For those unfamiliar, Rick is a sociopathic scientist who drags his timid grandson Morty into dangerous adventures across the universe. What could go wrong?

Also Read: Adult Swim Makes Deal to Renew ‘Rick and Morty’

The show stars Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

Rick and Morty was created by Dan Harmon and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.