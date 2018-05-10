Adult Swim Makes Deal to Renew ‘Rick and Morty’

Adult Swim said it made a long-term deal with the creators of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, to keep the animated series on the air for light years.

The agreement includes 70 new episodes of the program, which Adult Swim says is the Number 1 comedy with millennials.

Rick and Morty features a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his grandson on dangerous adventures across the universe.

Adult Swim says Rick and Morty fans can look forward to a rerun of last year country-wide tour by the Rickmobile, which will be hitting the road May 17, start in Atlanta. Featuring new, exclusive show collectibles, it will be making 50 stops including San Diego Comic Con in July.