‘Loki’ Premieres on Disney Plus June 9

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney Plus. Tom Hiddleston plays Loki, the God of Mischief who steps out of his brother’s shadow following Avengers: Endgame.

Also in the cast are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Hiddleston has played Loki in the movies Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, among other Marvel releases.

There will be six weekly episodes of Loki.

Kate Herron directs, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron and Tom Hiddleston.

Marvel Studios produces.