Disney Plus Sets Trailer for 'Loki' Series
Marvel Studios series to debut June 11 on the streaming service
Disney Plus Monday offered a video preview of its latest Marvel Studios original series Loki.
The series, which features Tom Hiddleston reprising the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows Loki as he steps out of his brother Thor's shadow in events that take place after the Avengers: Endgame film, said Disney Plus.
Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard Grant. The series follows Disney Plus' other Marvel Studios-produced series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
