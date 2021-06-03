'Beat Shazam' Premieres on Fox June 3

The season four premiere of Beat Shazam is on Fox Thursday, June 3. Jamie Foxx hosts and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, is the deejay.

The game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify hit songs. The team with the highest score goes against song identification app Shazam for a shot at a million dollars.

Jamie Foxx executive produces, along with Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick. Apploff and Wes Kauble created the show, and Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television produce Beat Shazam in association with Shazam.

Celebrity guest stars have included Mariah Carey, TLC, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bolton and Smokey Robinson.

Beat Shazam averaged 3.2 million multi-platform viewers in its third season, according to Fox.