Fox Orders Season Four of ‘Beat Shazam’

Fox has renewed music game show Beat Shazam for a fourth season. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer. The other exec producers are Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick.

Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie, also will return as deejay.

Beat Shazam pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked goes against Shazam, the song identification app, for the chance to win a million dollars.

The show averaged 3.2 million multi-platform viewers in its third season, Fox said.

Guest stars have included Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham, Jr., Michael Bolton and Smokey Robinson.

Foxx will be a guest panelist on the season three premiere of The Masked Singer February 2.

Beat Shazam was created by Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam.