'Stranger Things' Passes 'Bridgerton' for Best Season Debut Ever For an English-Language Series -- Netflix Global Top 10

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 garnered 159.24 million hours of streaming time on Netflix for the week of June 6-12, making the debut for the show's fourth campaign the most successful ever for an English-language series on Netflix.

The fourth season of Stranger Things had over 781 million streaming hours in its first 17 days on the platform, easily shattering the first-four-week mark by Bridgerton Season 2, set in March and April. (Netflix measures a show's popularity by its performance over its first 28 days of release.)

Netflix will release the final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season on July 1, resetting the "shot clock" for the series' fourth campaign another 28 days. That virtually ensures that the Stranger Things S. 4 will ultimately surpasses the 1.8 billion hours of streaming time garnered in 28 days between last September and October by the Korean-language thriller Squid Game. Season 1 of that non-English-language series the distinction of having Netflix's best premiere ever, regardless of category.

For its global rankings, Netflix cumes total streaming time for shows across more than 70 countries. It doesn't account for multiple viewers per stream, but unlike Nielsen, it does measure usage across platforms.

Notably, Netflix's measures its shows by season -- Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 occupied the top four slots on the English-language series list. In total, the show generated nearly 308.6 million hours of streaming on Netflix last week.

Across the other three programming categories measured each Tuesday by Netflix's Global Top 10 ranker -- non-English-language TV series, non-English-language films and English-language films -- the only other show to really make a dent was Hustle. The movie, which stars Adam Sandler as a grizzled NBA scout who IDs a generational prospect, scored 84.6 million viewing hours in its first three days on the platform.

