Jason Priestley Boards New CW Series ‘Wild Cards’
Show about a cop partnering with a con woman debuts January 17
Wild Cards, a procedural drama with Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti leading the cast, premieres on The CW Wednesday, January 17. The show features crime with a hint of comedy, as a by-the-book cop named Cole works alongside a con woman named Max. Gianniotti plays Cole and Morgan portrays Max.
Jason Priestley has joined the cast as George, Max’s father and a master confidence man who is in prison. Priestley played Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210.
The show is a partnership between The CW and Canada’s CBC. Amidst the strikes in Hollywood, The CW has imported several Canadian programs, including Sullivan’s Crossing, Run the Burbs and Son of a Critch.
From Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada, Wild Cards is created by Michael Konyves.
Wild Cards will be followed by the season three premiere of Family Law, which has Jewel Staite and Victor Garber in its cast. The show follows Abby (Staite) and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families.
Luke Camilleri and Zach Smadu are also in the cast.
Susin Nielsen created Family Law, which is produced by Seven24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global (Canada).
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.