‘90210’ Reboot Starts on Fox Aug. 7

Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot BH90210 premieres on Fox Aug. 7. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, the original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210, are in the cast for BH90210. There will be six episodes.

“The seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other,” said Fox.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000 and documented life for a gaggle of high school students in their tony Southern California town. Adds Fox, “What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

BH90210 is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Patrick Sean Smith, Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler are executive producers alongside Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth. Smith, Alberghini and Chessler are writers of the series.