Content Spotlight: Lisette Olivera Serves as New Face of 'National Treasure' Franchise

Content Spotlight is a podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television shows through the eyes of the show's stars and creators.

Actress Lisette Olivera discusses Disney Plus's new adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History with Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable Senior Content Producer, Programming R. Thomas Umstead.

Olivera stars as Jess Valenzuela, whose life is turned upside down after a stranger gives her clues to a centuries-old treasure that could be connected to her late father. The series, which premieres December 14, is based off of the National Treasure movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage.