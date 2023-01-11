'All American' Gets Early Season Renewal From CW

Michael Evans Behling (l) as Jordan Baker and Daniel Ezra as Spencer James in The CW's 'All American'.

The CW has renewed All American for a sixth season, Brad Schwartz, president, Entertainment, The CW Network, announced Wednesday.

According to The CW, the last season of All American was the network's No. 1 linear show among adults 18-49 and the most-watched digital series.

The midseason return of All American's fifth season is on January 23.

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” said Schwartz. “All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur as Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience, and JJ Parker as Hunter Clowdus.

The series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss serve as executive producers. ■