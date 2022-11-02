The CW Names Brad Schwartz President for Entertainment

The CW Network, now controlled by Nexstar Media, named Brad Schwartz as president of CW Entertainment.

Schwartz, most recently president of Pop TV, which gave the U.S. the hit Schitt’s Creek, will report to CW President Dennis Miller and will be responsible for programming strategy, creative and brand development, as well as day-to-day operations.

Nexstar is looking to change the CW’s programming strategy to fit in more with the older viewers who watch the late newscasts on the company’s stations. The network reportedly has not ordered additional episodes of any of the new series launched this season by the previous administration led by Mark Pedowitz.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Brad and I have seen his entrepreneurial approach to reinvigorating brands,” said Miller. “He knows how to develop and acquire hits with limited resources, nurture talent, and broaden the appeal of diverse media assets.”

Before Pop, Schwartz was with Fuse and MTV Canada.

“I have respected and admired The CW for a long, long time and, quite frankly, I have always dreamed of working there,” said Schwartz. “I am thrilled to get back together with Dennis and build upon its great foundation. It is an exciting challenge, backed by a fantastic team at Nexstar, and we’re going to have a ton of fun.”