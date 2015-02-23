Schwartz Named President of Pop

Brad Schwartz has been named president of Pop, gaining oversight of business operations for the network. David Wisnia is departing his role as Pop’s president of business operations.

Schwartz joined Pop's predecessor, TV Guide Network, as president of media and entertainment following the departure of network head Mike Mahon. Wisnia joined the network in 2014 to manage the business side alongside Schwartz. He had previously been an executive VP of business development for CBS, one of Pop's two corporate parents, and had served on the network's board of directors.

CBS and partner Lionsgate relaunched TVGN as Pop in January, disentangling the network from the complex web of rights associated with the TV Guide name and brand, and distancing the network from its past incarnation as a scrolling channel guide. Under Schwartz, Pop developed a slate of original series including Sing it On, Queens of Drama, Street Magic and Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block. The network's first original scripted series, comedy Schitt's Creek, premiered Feb. 11.

“Brad’s leadership of TVGN’s successful transition to and rebranding as Pop reflects his clear strategic vision for the Network as well as his strong programming skills and business acumen,” said CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves and Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in a joint statement. “We’re pleased to expand his mandate to include oversight of the integrated creative and business operations of the network as Pop continues to build its brand, develop new programming and maintain its growth trajectory.”

Schwartz is a former executive at Fuse, CTV and MTV.

“When you’re owned by CBS and you’re owned by Lionsgate and you’re in over 83 million homes, you have an opportunity to be very big. We don’t want to be a little niche business. We want to be a big business,” Schwartz told B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego prior to the network's relaunch. “We have everything—it’s the greatest entrepreneurial opportunity in television.”