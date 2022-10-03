Nexstar Names Dennis Miller Head Of CW, Replacing Mark Pedowitz

Nexstar Media Group completed its acquisition of 75% of the CW Network and named Dennis Miller as president of the CW, replacing Mark Pedowitz as head of the network.

Miller has been a member of the Nexstar board since 2014 and most recently was chairman of Industrial Media when it was sold to Sony Pictures Television earlier this year. Miller is stepping down from the Nexstar board in taking his new position.

“Dennis Miller brings a unique skill set of proven television, media, and technology industry expertise, as well as venture capital experience to the role of President at The CW. His understanding and ability to unlock value from media assets by delivering high-quality, profitable entertainment, will serve the network, its viewers, its partners and CW affiliates around the country extremely well. We are confident his background, experience and relationships will allow Nexstar to deliver on the value of this transaction for our shareholders,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook,

Also Read: Nexstar Expects The CW To Be Profitable by 2025

“I look forward to working with Dennis and Sean Compton, Nexstar’s President of Networks, to build on the foundation that Mark Pedowitz and his team have established at both the CW Network and the CW App,.” Sook added. “We sincerely thank Mark for his many years of service to The CW and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Before Industrial Media, Miller held positions at Sony, Lionsgate and Turner Network Television.

Nexstar is expected to cut back on original programming at the CW, 25% owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. Its programming will be more closely aligned with the audience expected to stay tuned to its affiliates’ late local newscasts. Nexstar is the largest owner of CW affiliates.

“his appointment perfectly aligns my intimate knowledge of Nexstar’s business approach and operating goals to realize the value inherent in The CW. I look forward to working with Perry, Sean and the team to leverage the experience and business relationships built over my career in the media, and technology industries to create new value for viewers, advertisers, affiliates, and Nexstar shareholders,” Miller said.

Pedowitz has been in charge of the CW for 11 years.

“I am very proud of what our exceptional teams have accomplished together over that time,” said. Pedowitz. “It was the right moment for me to hand over the leadership baton and I am excited to move on to the next chapter of my professional career where I can pursue a different set of interests. I am confident Perry, Sean, Dennis and the Nexstar team’s ability to usher in the next phase of growth and success for the CW Network and look forward to supporting them during the transition period.” ■