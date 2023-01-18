Apple TV Plus Finally Releases More Details About 'Ted Lasso' Season Three

PASADENA, CALIF. — Apple TV Plus has finally given us (some) more details on season three of Ted Lasso.

The awards show darling will return to the streaming service in Spring 2023, Apple TV Plus announced Wednesday during the Television Critics Association press tour. Yeah, that's a broad time frame but at least it's something.

Executive producer Bill Lawrence hinted earlier in the day that news about Ted Lasso season three would come soon. Lawrence participated in an Apple TV Plus panel for Shrinking. He is co-creator and executive producer of that series.

Lawrence also said he had seen cuts of season three and it's "f**king awesome."

Season two of Lasso premiered back in July of 2021 and garnered multiple awards, including Emmys in 2022 for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for series star Jason Sudeikis. The 2022 statuettes were the second consecutive wins for the show in both best comedy series and best actor categories.

Apple TV Plus just turned three late last year but parent Apple has revealed little about the service. Earlier this month, Apple lost David Stern, who oversaw the company's paid subscription services, including Apple TV Plus. ■