Apple TV Plus Shares Premiere for ‘City on Fire,’ Other Originals: TCA

Apple TV Plus will premiere drama City on Fire May 12. Based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, there are eight episodes. All are written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Three episodes are released on premiere day, with new ones out on Fridays thereafter.

The cast includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella and Ashley Zukerman. three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16, 2023.

The series sees an New York University student shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. She leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s the crucial connection between a series of citywide fires, the downtown music scene and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders plays Samantha.

City on Fire is produced by Apple Studios. Schwartz and Savage are showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Jesse Peretz directs four episodes and is an executive producer too.

At its Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour event January 18, Apple TV Plus also shared that Meryl Streep drama Extrapolations, set in the near future and showing how climate change has affected society, starts March 17, season two of musical Schmigadoon! is on April 7, The Last Thing He Told Me, with Jennifer Garner and based on a Laura Dave novel, starts April 14, season two of The Afterparty premieres April 28 and season three of Ted Lasso debuts in the spring. Swagger, from Reggie Rock Bythewood and inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in youth basketball, will have season two come out in June. ■