‘Schmigadoon!’ Gets Season Two on Apple TV Plus
By Michael Malone published
Josh and Melissa venture to Schmicago
Apple TV Plus has renewed musical comedy Schmigadoon! for a second season. Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio created the show, and Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose and Dove Cameron are in the cast.
The second season will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Season one was an homage to musicals from the ‘40s and ‘50s.
Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are also in the cast, and Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are coming on board.
The series, which premiered in July, comes from Broadway Video and Universal Television.
Paul is the showrunner and wrote all of the original songs. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer are executive producers. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces. ■
