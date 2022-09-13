‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Squid Game’ Top Emmy Award Winners
'Ted Lasso' repeats as best comedy series; 'Succession' wins best drama category
NBC's 2022 Emmy Awards primetime telecast was dominated by a handful of shows but still managed to feature a few surprises and record-setting wins.
HBO shows took two of the three top series awards, with Succession winning in the best drama series category and The White Lotus winning the top limited or anthology series award. Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso repeated as best comedy series.
The White Lotus led all shows with 10 Emmy Award wins across the Emmys' primetime and creative arts ceremonies, with HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s Squid Game finishing second with six awards each. CBS’ Adele: One Night Only, Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney Plus’s The Beatles: Get Back finished in a third place tie with five statuettes each.
Netflix’s Squid Game made Emmy history when series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian to win an Emmy for best director for a drama series, and series star Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best lead actor in a drama series, also the first Asian to win the award in the category.
Several shows and performers garnered repeat wins during the ceremony, including Hacks’s Jean Smart and Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, who took home their second straight lead comedy actress and actor Emmy statuettes, respectively. Also returning to the winner’s stage in consecutive years was Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, who won for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Other highlights include HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver winning its seventh-straight Emmy in the best variety talk series category, and Prime Video’s freshman series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls ending Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s four year-winning streak in the best competition program category. In the variety sketch category, NBC's Saturday Night Live beat out its only competition -- HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show) for its sixth consecutive Emmy win in the category.
The list of the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards winners are as follows:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya (Euphoria, HBO)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game, Netflix)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julia Garner (Ozark, Netflix)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, HBO)
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, Netflix)
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, HBO)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max)
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus)
DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
MJ Delany (Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus)
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
LIMITED ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
The White Lotus (HBO)
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Michael Keaton (Dopesick, Hulu)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, Hulu)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, HBO)
WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Mike White (The White Lotus, HBO)
DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Mike White (The White Lotus, HBO)
REALITY/COMPETITION SERIES
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, HBO)
