‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Squid Game’ Top Emmy Award Winners

NBC's 2022 Emmy Awards primetime telecast was dominated by a handful of shows but still managed to feature a few surprises and record-setting wins.

HBO shows took two of the three top series awards, with Succession winning in the best drama series category and The White Lotus winning the top limited or anthology series award. Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso repeated as best comedy series.

The White Lotus led all shows with 10 Emmy Award wins across the Emmys' primetime and creative arts ceremonies, with HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s Squid Game finishing second with six awards each. CBS’ Adele: One Night Only, Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney Plus’s The Beatles: Get Back finished in a third place tie with five statuettes each.

Netflix’s Squid Game made Emmy history when series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian to win an Emmy for best director for a drama series, and series star Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best lead actor in a drama series, also the first Asian to win the award in the category.

Several shows and performers garnered repeat wins during the ceremony, including Hacks’s Jean Smart and Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, who took home their second straight lead comedy actress and actor Emmy statuettes, respectively. Also returning to the winner’s stage in consecutive years was Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, who won for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Other highlights include HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver winning its seventh-straight Emmy in the best variety talk series category, and Prime Video’s freshman series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls ending Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s four year-winning streak in the best competition program category. In the variety sketch category, NBC's Saturday Night Live beat out its only competition -- HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show) for its sixth consecutive Emmy win in the category.

The list of the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards winners are as follows:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya (Euphoria, HBO)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game, Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julia Garner (Ozark, Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, HBO)

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, Netflix)

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, HBO)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max)

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus)

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

MJ Delany (Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus)

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

LIMITED ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The White Lotus (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Michael Keaton (Dopesick, Hulu)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, Hulu)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, HBO)

WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Mike White (The White Lotus, HBO)

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Mike White (The White Lotus, HBO)

REALITY/COMPETITION SERIES

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, HBO)