Emmys: ‘Squid Game’s’ Lee Jung-jae, ‘Euphoria’s’ Zendaya Set Records for Lead Drama Series Actor, Actress Wins

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae stunned the television industry by winning the Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series, while Zendaya returned to the winner’s stage with a best actress Emmy for her role in HBO’s Euphoria.

Jung-jae’s win for his role as Seong Gi-Hun in Netflix’s thriller series is the first for an actor of Asian descent, beating out an impressive list of competitors including Jason Bateman (Ozark), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Brian Cox (Succession) Adam Scott (Severance) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Zendaya took home the best actress in a drama series award for the second time in three years (she was not eligible in 2021), becoming the youngest two-time winner in Emmy history for her role as Rue in the HBO series Euphoria. Zendaya, now 26 years old, set the record by winning the 2020 Emmy in the category at the age of 24.

There were no surprises in the comedy categories as Hacks’ Jean Smart and Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis both repeated as winners in the best actress and best actor categories, respectively. ■