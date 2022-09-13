Emmys: 'Dopesick', 'Succession', 'Abbott Elementary' Early Winners

The 74th Emmys got under way on NBC, with host Kenan Thompson celebrating the concept of television. “If it weren’t for TV, what would we do with our time?” he asked. “Read books?”

The program then went on to a celebration of show theme songs, featuring both song and dance, including Friends and The Brady Bunch, with the Brady cast introduced.

The songs from Law & Order and Game of Thrones followed, before Thompson, in a blond Daenerys wig, introduced “the queen of all thrones, Oprah Winfrey!”

“Tonight is a par-tay!” said Winfrey, before giving out the best lead actor in a limited series trophy to Michael Keaton of Hulu’s Dopesick.

“My face hurts so much from all the fake smiling I’ve been doing,” he said.

Keaton acknowledged that he’s “had some doubters. Ya know what? We’re cool.”

He then saluted his “true believers.”

Best supporting actor in a limited series went to Murray Bartlett of The White Lotus on HBO.

Bartlett saluted creator Mike White. “Thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “I adore you and I admire you.”

Thompson delivered some more TV-related quips, including this about a certain HBO smash. “Succession is the only show that has three brothers…and no brothers,” he said.

He saluted the producers of Abbott Elementary for donating their Emmys marketing money to Philadelphia schools, and said he was doing something similar with his host pay–donating it to another needy cause in Netflix.

Sofia Vergara of America’s Got Talent gave out the prize for outstanding supporting actor in a drama, which went to Matthew Macfadyen of Succession. He said it was “a pleasure to play this bonkers gift of a role, and saluted creator Jesse Armstrong and the show’s writers. “They are truly amazing, they just are,” said Macfadyen.

Given out by Kerry Washington and Diego Luna, best supporting actress in a drama went to Julia Garner of Ozark. She said to the writers, “Thank you for writing Ruth. She’s changed my life.”

Garner thanked Jason Bateman “for taking a chance on me” and Laura Linney. “You’ve been such a guiding light,” she said.

A Simpsons clip followed, Homer slumped over the bar when Moe throws an Emmy at him.

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers were out next to salute best supporting actress in a comedy.

Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary of ABC won. An emotional Ralph sang a verse from “Endangered Species.”

“I am a woman, I am an artist,” she sang. “And I know where my voice belongs.”

Finishing the verse, she spoke to the crowd. “This is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like,” Ralph said. “And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

Many in the room rose to their feet.

Lizzo then came onstage with Thompson. She gave out the supporting actor in a comedy trophy, to Brett Goldstein of Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso.

“I’m really going to try not to swear,” he said.

Goldstein thanked the producers “for creating this magical thing and letting me be a part of it.”

He then addressed his family in the U.K., sharing how his cursing the previous time up on the Emmys stage meant he was bleeped out and they didn’t get to hear him. This time, he was bleeped out again.

More to come