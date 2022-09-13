Emmys: Sheryl Lee Ralph Leads Emmy Winners Across Supporting Actors, Actress Categories
'Ted Lasso's' Brett Goldstein repeats as best supporting drama actor winner
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph was a surprise Emmy Award winner in the supporting actress in a comedy category, leading an otherwise predictable lineup of winners in the supporting performance categories across comedy, drama and limited series.
Ralph, who plays teacher Barbara Howard in the freshman ABC comedy, accepted her first Emmy award during NBC's live telecast by singing lyrics from the Dianne Reeves song Endangered Species. “To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph added.
Also: Multicultural Perspectives: From Dreamgirl to President: Sheryl Lee Ralph Continues to Shine
Other winners in the supporting actor and actress categories include Brett Goldstein, who repeated as supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as Roy Kent in Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso.
On the drama side, Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen won the best support actor award, while Ozark’s Ruth Langmore took home top honors for best supporting actress.
HBO’s The White Lotus swept the supporting actor and actress categories in a limited or anthology series or movie, as Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge took home statuettes, respectively.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.