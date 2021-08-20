Multicultural Perspectives: From Dreamgirl to President: Sheryl Lee Ralph Continues to Shine
By MCN Staff
R. Thomas Umstead talks to the entertainment veteran about her successful four-decade career and her latest role
Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry.
In our inaugural podcast, Multichannel News's R. Thomas Umstead chats with Tony Award-nominated actress/singer/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph about her career in entertainment, from her Tony Award-nominated Broadway performance in Dreamgirls to her most recent role as U.S. President Kelly Wade in Freeform’s drama series Motherland: Fort Salem.
