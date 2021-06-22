‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Starts Season Two on Freeform June 22

Season two of supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem is on Freeform June 22. Raelle, Tally and Abigail make up a trio of young witches working on behalf of the U.S. army. In the new season, they face a threat from an ancient group of witch hunters.

Eliot Laurence created the show.

According to Freeform, “Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?”

Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

Laurence executive produces with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller.

Laurence is also the creator of TNT’s Claws.

Motherland premiered in early 2020.