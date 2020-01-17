TCA: Freeform Sets Premiere Date for 'Motherland: Fort Salem'

Pasadena, Calif. — Freeform unveiled the premiere date for Motherland: Fort Salem, the network announced Friday during its portions of the TCA winter press tour.

The drama, written and created by Eliot Laurence, will premiere March 18.

Motherland will air 10, one-hour episodes. Freeform Studios, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hyperobject Industries produce the series with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Maria Maggenti and Steven Adelson executive producing.

The network also announced that mermaid drama Siren will return for a third season April 2.