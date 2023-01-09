'School Spirits' To Debut on Paramount Plus March 9: TCA

Young adult drama School Spirits will premiere on Paramount Plus March 9 in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming service announced Monday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.

School Spirits, which will debut in Australia and the U.K. March 10, stars Peyton List as Maddie. Maddie, a teenager stuck in the afterlife, looks to solve her disappearance while attending high school in the spirit world.

The series also features Kristian Flores as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zolinski, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.

Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, School Spirits is produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.

Oliver Goldstick is showrunner and executive producer of the series along with creators and writers Nate and Megan Trinrud. ■